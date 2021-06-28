Attorney General K K Venugopal term extended by one year

Venugopal was appointed as AG on July 1, 2017.

The Central Government has extended the tenure of Attorney General K K Venugopal by one more year till June 30, 2022, said sources on Monday.

Venugopal was appointed as AG on July 1, 2017. He took over as the 15th Attorney General of India after former AG Mukul Rohatgi resigned.

