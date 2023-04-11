Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama apologised on Monday after a video went viral on social media where he can be seen asking a boy to "suck his tongue." The incident reportedly took place on 28 February during an event at McLeod Ganj in Dharamshala and around 100 school students were present at the event.

This was not the first time, the Dalai Lama faced the ire of the public due to his actions or remarks. The spiritual leader has stirred up several controversies in the past and has faced subsequent criticism.

Previous controversies of Dalai Lama:

Attractive female successor:

While speaking in an interview with BBC in 2019, Dalai Lama talked about the possibility of having a female successor and said if it happens, she should be “very, very attractive", as otherwise, she would be of “not much use".

The comments created a furor after which his office had to apologize for the remarks. “His Holiness genuinely meant no offense. He is deeply sorry that people have been hurt by what he said and offers his sincere apologies," the statement said.

Criticism of US President:

Again in 2019, Dalai Lama criticized then-US President Donald Trump over the treatment of young children at the US-Mexico border and said the US President lacks moral principles. “When I saw pictures of some of those young children, I was sad," he said.

"Europe belongs to the Europeans"

Speaking at a conference in Malmo, Sweden, Dalai Lama spoke on the issue of migrants and said the refugees should return to their home countries and the "Europe belongs to the Europeans."

His comments drew immediate flak from different regions of the world and were considered insensitive.

Jawaharlal Nehru was “self-centered"

In 2018, the Buddhist spiritual leader said that Mahatma Gandhi wanted Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the prime minister of the country, but his wishes were not fulfilled due to the “self-centered" attitude of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Jawaharlal Nehru’s self-centered attitude was the reason why Muhammad Ali Jinnah could not be appointed the prime minister of India," he said.

He even added that if Mahatma Gandhi's wishes were fulfilled, India and Pakistan would have remained united. After the comments drew criticism, his office apologised for the remarks.