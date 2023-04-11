‘Attractive female successor' to ‘suck my tongue’: Dalai Lama’s previous controversies2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 06:17 PM IST
- Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has stirred up several controversies in the past and has faced subsequent criticism
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama apologised on Monday after a video went viral on social media where he can be seen asking a boy to "suck his tongue." The incident reportedly took place on 28 February during an event at McLeod Ganj in Dharamshala and around 100 school students were present at the event.
