LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Atul Garg has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed on Tuesday.

"On August 15, I had tested negative (for COVID-19) in an RTPCR test. Yesterday, in a rapid test conducted at 9 pm, I have tested positive," Garg tweeted.

He further urged those who came in contact with him to get a precautionary test done.

"Whoever has met me between August 16 and 18, it would be best if you get yourself tested as well. If you need any kind of help, you can get in touch with me or my colleagues too," the tweet added.

15 अगस्त को मेरा RTPCR टेस्ट हुआ जो -ve आया था पर कल रात 9 बजे रेपिट टेस्ट में पॉजिटिव आया हूँ

16 से 18 अगस्त के बीच जो भी मुझसे मिले है उन्हे सावधानी रखते हुए टेस्ट कराना उचित रहेगा।किसी भी प्रकार के सहयोग हेतु मुझसे या मेरे सहयोगी राजेन्द्र जी,अजय राजूपत से भी बात कर सकते है ! pic.twitter.com/IHGJMNJ8jN — Atul Garg (@AtulGargBJP) August 18, 2020

On Sunday, former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan, who had been admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19, had passed away in Gurugram. He was 73. He was UP Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security and Prantiya Rakshak Dal.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 50,893 active COVID-19 cases.

