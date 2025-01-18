Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash murder case: In a major relief for deceased Atul Subhash's parents, the Supreme Court, has scheduled to hear plea seeking their grandson's custody, reported PTI.

The Bengaluru-based engineer committed suicide in 2024 alleging harassment by his wife. His suicide note and video sparked a nationwide furore demanding investigation in the matter.

Atul Subhash suicide case: SC to hear mother's plea for grandson's custody A Supreme Court bench consisting of Justices BV Nagarathna and Saish Chandra Sharma, is scheduled to hear the plea by Anju Devi, mother of deceased Atul Subhash. According to PTI, Anju Devi had filed a habeas corpus petition, seeking custody of her four-year-old grandson. Her plea was denied on January 7 by the top court, after she was told to be “stranger to the child”

Meanwhile, Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania was released on bail earlier in January. Along with Nikita, her mother Nisha Singhania, and brother Anurag Singhania were also granted bail in Atul Subash suicide case.

A day later, Pawan Kumar Modi,Atul Subhash's father, objected Singhania's bail and expressed concern about his son. He had accused Nikita Singhania of using her child only for the means of extorting money.

"I am worried about my grandson and where he is. We have received some information from the Karnataka police about our grandson... The mother (Nikita Singhania) has no love for the child. She is using him as an ATM to extort money,” Pawan Kumar Modi told ANI on January 5.

Atul Subhash suicide case Thirty-four-year-old Atul Subhash was found hanging at his house in Bengaluru ‘s Munnekolalu on December 9 last year. Before comitting suicide, Subhash made sure that the world knows about his mental trauma and struggle due to his marriage. That’s why he purportedly left behind lengthy messages, blaming his wife and in-laws for pushing him to take the extreme step.

During the last hearing, the top court was informed by the counsel appearing for Subhash's estranged wife Nikita Singhania that the child was studying at a boarding school in Haryana.

Advocate Kumar Dushyant Singh, representing Devi, had sought the child's custody and alleged her estranged daughter-in-law had kept child's location under wraps.

Child belox six years of age should not be sent to court The apex court ordered the child to be presented in court after Anju Devi's lawyer had argued before the court that a child below six years of age should nt be sent to a boarding school. The counsel also presented photos to show that Shubhas's parents met their grandson when he was only a couple of years old.