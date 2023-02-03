Auction for sale (re-issue) of govt securities: Here’s what you need to know
- The ministry said that up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the scheme for non-competitive bidding facility
The Ministry of Finance today said in a statement that the government has announced the sale (re-issue) of government securities.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×