Auction for sale (re-issue) of govt securities: Here’s what you need to know

Auction for sale (re-issue) of govt securities: Here’s what you need to know2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 07:55 PM IST
- The finance ministry said that up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the scheme for non-competitive bidding facility in the auction of government securities
NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Finance today said in a statement that the government has announced the sale (re-issue) of government securities.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×