Audio streaming grows 40% in India in 2020

NEW DELHI: Audio streaming across platforms in India has grown nearly 40% in 2020, senior executives at apps and music labels said. Despite reduced travel and commute time, with most people working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdowns, music has proven to be therapeutic as people multi-tasked and switched between household chores and professional engagements.

Despite the absence of new Bollywood offerings, film music continues to top charts with artistes like Arijit Singh emerging as the most streamed singer. At the same time, independent and international music too have made significant inroads, with the likes of Jubin Nautiyal and Darshan Raval bringing out their own songs this year to stay relevant. The other emerging category is that of the music of web shows, such as the Scam 1992 soundtrack that has found many takers.

India’s audio streaming market is dominated by Gaana, the streaming service owned by Times Internet Ltd, with a 30% share, followed by JioSaavn (24%), Wynk Music (15%), Spotify (15%), Google Play Music (10%), and others (7%), according to a study by Kantar and audience measurement and analytics company VTION this January.

“In the absence of new movie releases, non-film music has shown tremendous increase year-on-year," said Prashan Agarwal, CEO, Gaana. In 2019, 40% of Hindi top 100 charts used to be non-film songs, the figure has risen to 65% in 2020 with the number of independent artistes with more than a million plays of their songs on the service having registered a 70% increase y-o-y, Agarwal added.

Amarjit Batra, managing director - India, Spotify, admitted while the majority of India’s most-streamed songs on the service this year are from Bollywood, international and independent music have seen significant growth, reflecting India’s appetite for all kinds of music. For instance, 60% of the top 10 albums of 2020 on Spotify were by international artistes, with love for Korean pop music remaining consistent and K-pop band BTS making it to the top five artistes streamed in India on Spotify this year. On Gaana too, K-Pop has seen growth of 350% in 2020.

At the same time, Batra added, artistes from the country have started breaking out in Spotify’s global playlists and are starting to be viewed as artistes of the world.

“While Arijit Singh, Tanisk Bagchi, A. R. Rahman, Neha Kakkar, and Shreya Ghosal are the most streamed Indian artistes outside the country, among independent artistes, Prateek Kuhad, Ritviz, Nucleya, Lost Stories, and The F16s are most streamed abroad," Batra pointed out.

Vikram Mehra, managing director at Saregama India Ltd, said while established artistes have been able to build on their fan base in 2020 by actively involving audiences in virtual sessions, newer singers have emerged.

“Singers who were typically associated with film music had already started exploring avenues outside the film ecosystem in 2019. 2020, seemed to help build them in this direction further," said a JioSaavn spokesperson referring to singers like Jubin Nautiyal and Darshan Raval.

Spotify’s Batra cited the example of Diljit Dosanjh with whom Spotify collaborated for his non-film album - G.O.A.T., to host a ‘Listening Party with Diljit’ on Twitter in July this year. Batra said this resulted in millions of streams from India as well as the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia with G.O.A.T emerging as the only non-film, Indian album in this year’s top 10 albums on the platform in India.

Apart from the rise of regional language music which now contributes 39% of all streams, up from 33% a year ago, across services, the lockdown also saw growth in specific playlists such as cleaning, home workouts, kids’ content and cooking. People have developed relaxation and sleep rituals where audio has become an important part of the process. Specific activity based or 'intent music listening' is a habit that is here to stay, the JioSaavn spokesperson said.

“What changed significantly this year, was everyone’s daily routine and this shift was reflected in how people began consuming audio. Pre-pandemic, listening was usually most prominent during commute hours, but now audio is a break from screen time throughout the day, and listening looks like it would on a weekend. Users are now streaming music and podcasts for companionship during daily activities such as workouts, cooking, and even sleeping," Spotify’s Batra said adding that being at home meant that consumers not only used their smartphones for streaming, but other devices too.

In India, during April-June, Spotify saw a 37% increase among listeners using the desktop version of the app, while there was a 55% increase in those using the app on their tablets. Additionally, TV and gaming consoles listening grew in excess of 55% globally over the past few months.

