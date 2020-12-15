Audio streaming grows 40% in India in 2020

“What changed significantly this year, was everyone’s daily routine and this shift was reflected in how people began consuming audio. Pre-pandemic, listening was usually most prominent during commute hours, but now audio is a break from screen time throughout the day, and listening looks like it would on a weekend. Users are now streaming music and podcasts for companionship during daily activities such as workouts, cooking, and even sleeping," Spotify’s Batra said adding that being at home meant that consumers not only used their smartphones for streaming, but other devices too.