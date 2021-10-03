Audit net needs to be eased, but only for companies that do not matter: industry

Experts said that in the ideal scenario where businesses use public funds in the right manner, financial statements show a true and fair picture of the affairs of the company and due taxes are paid, the reliance on statutory audit may be less. But in a market where compliance level is not very much up to the scratch and small firms access public funds, there obviously is a need for an independent auditor to vouch for the quality of their financial statements. However, in the case of small companies with no borrowings and where tax implications are insignificant, then probably statutory audit may not be required for such entities.