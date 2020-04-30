The boards of several struggling companies are set to face the unenviable task of having to certify whether their companies can continue as going concerns as they sign off on their annual financial statements amid businesses coming to a standstill.

The uncertainty around how demand for goods and services will pan out in the coming months, and how their liquidity situation evolves amid fears of a global recession, apart from several accounting requirements are posing a collective nightmare to boardrooms.

Also, with the existing accounting and auditing requirements, which do not provide any special accounting treatment or concession in a pandemic, auditors may be forced to take a very narrow view of the affairs of the company without regard for the longer time horizon that may be required for the business to get back on its feet, experts said.

According to Dolphy D’Souza, senior partner at accounting firm SRBC & Co., the key decisions that managements have to deal with while finalizing their financial statements for the fiscal year 2020 include assessing their going-concern status, impairment of financial and non-financial assets and recognition of operating leases in the balance sheet.

According to Ved Jain, a former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), a key challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic is assessing the going-concern status of businesses.

“Audit procedure requires the auditor to form an opinion whether the company has the capability to survive as a going concern. There may be an issue in the case of certain industries, particularly hotels, whether the future business may be sufficient to sustain as a going concern. That may be a difficult call that the auditors may have to take," said Jain.

Accounting standard Ind AS1 mandates that financial statements can be prepared as a going concern only if the management has no plans to liquidate the company or has realistic alternatives to such a prospect. When the management is aware of material uncertainties that cast doubts about the survival of the company, these should be disclosed.

This would warrant analysis of information about future of at least the next 12 months.

“The degree of consideration required, the conclusion reached, and the required level of disclosure will depend on the circumstances in each case, as not all companies will be affected in the same manner and to the same extent. Significant judgement and continual updates to the assessments may be required, given the evolving nature of the outbreak, and the relief measures provided by the government," said D’Souza.

With uncertainty around how the pandemic evolves, businesses also have to assess if the worth of their non-financial assets, including plant and machinery, has eroded.

The suspension of factory operations is an indicator of impairment of non-financial assets, said D’Souza. An asset is impaired when a company is not able to recover its carrying value, either by using it or by selling it.

