GST receipts touch 95,480 crore in September

NEW DELHI: Central and state governments collected ₹95,480 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in September, indicating that receipts from the tax on consumption was stabilizing.

Receipts in September show a 3.8% jump from the collections made in the same time a year ago and a 10.4% jump from the receipts in August this year, bolstering confidence in economic recovery.

GST receipts, which had plummeted to ₹32,172 crore in April as the country went into a stringent national lockdown, has subsequently recovered with the gradual lifting of curbs in mobility and economic activities.

GST revenue figures are expected to strengthen the government’s optimism about a ‘V shaped’ economic recovery. September also witnessed an “unprecedented" 15% increase in railway freight loading, compared to the same period a year, Railways and Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet on Thursday.

With a significant part of the economy resuming operations and international trade resuming pace, GST collections have shown decent growth, said Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY. “The increased revenues indicate return of normalcy in business operations and provides optimistic outlook in general," said Jain.

However, the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise, posing a threat to the economic recovery. As of Thursday, India had reported over 6.3 million cases, although many of them were discharged from hospitals or recovered. Over 98,000 infected people have died in the country so far.

Data showed that among state economies, Uttar Pradesh reported ₹5,075 crore GST receipts in September, almost the same it collected in the same month a year ago. Maharashtra reported ₹13,546 crore receipts, the same it collected in September last year. Gujarat reported a 6% jump in receipts to ₹6,090 crore in September from the same month a year ago, while Delhi reported a 7% contraction in September to ₹3,146 crore from the same time a year ago. (ends)

