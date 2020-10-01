GST receipts touch 95,480 crore in September

Data showed that among state economies, Uttar Pradesh reported ₹5,075 crore GST receipts in September, almost the same it collected in the same month a year ago. Maharashtra reported ₹13,546 crore receipts, the same it collected in September last year. Gujarat reported a 6% jump in receipts to ₹6,090 crore in September from the same month a year ago, while Delhi reported a 7% contraction in September to ₹3,146 crore from the same time a year ago. (ends)