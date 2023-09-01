August GST revenue up 11% to touch ₹1.59 trillion2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 11:21 PM IST
After the settlement of taxes for inter-state sales, the Centre collected ₹65,909 crore, while states collected ₹ 67,202 crore, the ministry said.
NEW DELHI : Central and state governments collected goods and services tax (GST) revenue of ₹1.59 trillion in August, 11% more than what was collected last August but lower than the receipts collected in July, data from the finance ministry showed on Friday.
