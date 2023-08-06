In August, a diverse and exciting lineup of films is set to hit both theaters and OTT platforms . Fans and viewers can anticipate a mix of highly-anticipated movies such as OMG 2, Gadar 2, Jailer, Heart of Stone, and Dream Girl 2, along with several others.

This month promises to be an engaging time for movie enthusiasts, with a total of 10 films releasing across various platforms.

OMG 2

On August 11, audiences can look forward to the theatrical release of "OMG 2," a film written and directed by Amit Rai. Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and others, the movie revolves around Pankaj's character, Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar takes on the role of Lord Shiva in the film.

Serving as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film "OMG - Oh My God," the movie is presented by Viacom18 Studios and jointly produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films.

Gadar 2

Scheduled for a theatrical release on August 11, "Gadar 2" is directed by Anil Sharma. The movie features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in prominent roles. Sunny Deol reprises his character of Tara Singh, while Ameesha Patel returns as Sakeena.

The trailer of the film highlights the enduring legacy of Tara Singh and Sakeena against the backdrop of the tumultuous Crush India Movement of 1971. The plot follows Tara as he embarks on a daring mission to rescue his son, Charan Jeet Singh (portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma), from the clutches of the Pakistani Army, taking him all the way to Pakistan.

Heart of Stone

On August 11, the action thriller "Heart of Stone" is set to premiere on Netflix. The film, directed by Tom Harper, features Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan and Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone. Jamie Dornan also stars in a significant role. The plot revolves around Rachel Stone, portrayed by Gal Gadot, who is not only a highly skilled spy but also a secret member of the Charter, a clandestine organization that employs advanced technology to counter potential global threats.

Unbeknownst to her MI6 team, Rachel's true allegiance lies with the Charter, an ultra-secret peacekeeping group hidden even from other spies, specializing in neutralizing worldwide dangers using cutting-edge technology.

Dream Girl

"Dream Girl 2," the highly anticipated sequel to the successful film "Dream Girl" from 2019, is scheduled for release on August 25. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja and Ananya Panday as Pari, adding to the laughter journey. Joining the cast are a stellar ensemble of talented actors, including the legendary Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz.

Ghoomar

Coming to theaters on August 18, "Ghoomer" is an upcoming sports drama directed by R Balki. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. "Ghoomer" tells the inspiring story of a paraplegic sportsperson, portrayed by Saiyami, who discovers her exceptional talent as a cricketer under the mentorship of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan.

The movie also features Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in important roles, adding depth to the captivating narrative.

Jailer

"Jailer," an upcoming Tamil film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is set to release nationwide on August 10. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. "Jailer" is produced under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Bholaa Shankar

Scheduled for release on August 11, "Bholaa Shankar" is an upcoming action entertainer film directed by Meher Ramesh. The movie stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Produced by Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments, Tamannaah plays the female lead, while Keerthy Suresh portrays Chiranjeevi's sister. Sushanth takes on the role of a lover boy in the film. Get ready to experience the action-packed drama when "Bholaa Shankar" hits the theaters.

Akelli

"Akelli" is a compelling film starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. The movie tells the poignant story of a girl who becomes entangled in a perilous world due to her circumstances, and her courageous struggle to break free from it. Directed by Pranay Meshram and produced by Dashami Studioz' Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar, Vicky Sidana, and Shashant Shah, "Akelli" also features Nishant Dahiya, Tsahi Halevi, and Amir Boutrous. The film is set to release on August 18, promising an emotional and gripping cinematic experience.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, directed by Jeff Rowe, is set to hit theaters on August 4. The movie features a talented cast, including Nicolas Cantu, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Brady Noon, Jackie Chan, Ayo Edebiri, Seth Rogen, and John Cena.

Last Voyage of the Demeter: Helmed by Andre Ovredal

Last Voyage of the Demeter: Helmed by Andre Ovredal is set to release on August 11. The film stars Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham, David Dastmalchian, and Chris Walley in prominent roles.

