August set to end in Delhi with lowest rainfall in 14 years

Delhi is all set to witness the lowest rainfall in the remaining days of August in at least 14 years. Weather experts attribute low rainfall to the development of low-pressure areas over the northwest Bay of Bengal
Delhi is about to witness the lowest rainfall in the remaining days of August in at least 14 years with heavy rain unlikely in the next two days. The lack of rainfall in August has been attributed to the development of low-pressure areas over the northwest Bay of Bengal which pulled the monsoon trough over Central India and did not let it move to the north for a long time. Weather experts say northwest India will remain subdued for the next six to seven days.
Data from India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station has recorded a meager 40 mm rainfall in August as compared to a normal of 222.9 mm.
Normally, August is considered to be the wettest month of the year with an average of 247 mm of precipitation every year. Delhi recorded 214.5 mm of rainfall in 2021, 237 mm in 2020, and 119.6 mm in 2019, according to data from the IMD website.
On the whole, the Safdarjung Observatory has recorded a decline of 31 percent with the observatory logging 350.8 mm of rainfall against a normal of 506.7 mm since June. Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, as reported by news agency PTI, said
“Three low-pressure areas developed over the northwest Bay of Bengal in August which traveled across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and south Pakistan, giving good rains there."
“The LPAs kept the monsoon trough south of its normal position for a long time. Delhi and other parts of northwest India received rain only when the trough passed over the region while moving to the foothills of the Himalayas," Palawat further added.
Palawat says the monsoon will remain subdued over northwest India over the next week. IMD has also predicted subdued rainfall over northwest and central India during the next five days.
Things are unlikely to get better with the weather department predicting subdued rains predicted for September.