August set to end in Delhi with lowest rainfall in 14 years

Delhi is about to witness the lowest rainfall in the remaining days of August in at least 14 years with heavy rain unlikely in the next two days. The lack of rainfall in August has been attributed to the development of low-pressure areas over the northwest Bay of Bengal which pulled the monsoon trough over Central India and did not let it move to the north for a long time. Weather experts say northwest India will remain subdued for the next six to seven days.

