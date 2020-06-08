Subscribe
Home >News >India >AugustaWestland: Delhi HC dismisses ED’s plea to revoke Rajiv Saxena’s approver status
The Delhi High Court

AugustaWestland: Delhi HC dismisses ED’s plea to revoke Rajiv Saxena’s approver status

1 min read . 08 Jun 2020 Prathma Sharma

ED had appealed against the special court’s order which, on 5 March, had turned down the probe agency’s plea seeking to revoke the 'approver' status given to Rajiv Saxena

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea to revoke approver status to Rajiv Saxena in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. Justice C Hari Shankar, however, granted liberty to the agency, to re-approach the special Judge by an appropriate application, at the appropriate stage.

ED had appealed against the special court’s order which, on 5 March, had turned down the probe agency’s plea seeking to revoke the “approver" status given to Rajiv Saxena.

“The learned Special Judge cannot, therefore, be faulted, in any manner, in rejecting the application, for “revocation of pardon", as filed by the petitioner before him, as premature, as no evidence, of the approver, had been recorded under Section 306 (4), Cr PC." The order reads.

Saxena was extradited to India on 31 January last year in connection with the 3,600-crore scam case relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

ED, in its plea before the lower court, had said that while seeking pardon, Saxena had said he will make full disclosure of the facts within his knowledge and his statement was recorded in March last year after which he was granted pardon. He was allowed to be an approver by the trial court subject to his making full and true disclosure of the whole of circumstances within his knowledge relating to the offence.

