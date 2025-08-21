PM Modi to open Aunta-Simaria Ganga bridge: All about the project that cuts Bihar's North-South distance by 100 km

In a bid to enhance infrastructure and connectivity in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Aunta–Simaria bridge on NH-31, including the 1.86 km long six-lane stretch over the river Ganga, constructed at a cost of over ₹1,870 crore, on Friday, 22 April, ahead of the state assembly election scheduled later this year.

Including approaches, the total length of the bridge is more than 8 km.

“The PM is likely to halt for around 30 minutes at Simaria and will walk on the newly constructed bridge,” HT quoted a senior official as saying. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Aunta-Simariya section of National Highway-31, including the construction of the six-lane bridge, on October 14, 2017.

Key features of bridge over Ganga Aunta-Simaria Ganga bridge is a 1.86 km long, 6-lane bridge over the Ganga River. It will offer direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna district and Begusarai, according to an official statement.

It said the newly constructed bridge will reduce the additional travel distance of over 100 km that heavy vehicles currently face when commuting between regions in North Bihar, such as Begusarai, Supaul, Madhubani, Purnea, and Araria and areas in South Bihar, including Sheikhpura, Nawada, and Lakhisarai. By eliminating the need for long detours, the bridge is expected to help ease traffic congestion in other parts of the region.

Beyond improving logistics, the bridge is expected to boost economic development in the surrounding areas, particularly in North Bihar, which relies heavily on South Bihar and Jharkhand for essential raw materials. Additionally, it will enhance connectivity to Simaria Dham, a prominent pilgrimage site and the birthplace of the renowned poet, late Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, ANI reported, citing the statement.

A newly constructed bridge has been built alongside the old two-lane rail-cum-road bridge, Rajendra Setu. Due to ongoing repairs on the nearly 70-year-old Rajendra Setu, the movement of heavy vehicles has been restricted, it added.

“This bridge will reduce the distance between north and south Bihar through this signature project. It is a reminder to the people how far Bihar has travelled from the lantern age when there were craters in the name of roads. The PM sees Bihar as the next growth engine and all his efforts are aimed at preparing a strong launch pad," Bihar’s minister of road construction Nitin Navin stated, according to HT.