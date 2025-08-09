'Aur marna tha': IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh reveals what he was told after Operation Sindoor - VIDEO

Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh, revealed that following India's Operation Sindoor in Pakistan, many people close to him said “aur maarna tha,” meaning “ you should have struck them more.”
The Air Marshal said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) had downed five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft during Operation Sindoor, which he described as the largest-ever recorded surface-to-air kill by India.
Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh made the comments while addressing the 16th Air Chief Marshal L M Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru on Saturday, August 9.
In the early hours of May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor – striking nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) – in retaliation to the lethal Pahalgam attack in April, that killed 26 civilians.
Touted as the Indian military’s biggest and deepest strike yet, ‘Operation Sindoor’ marked India's first joint operation since the 1971 war. All three defence branches — Army, Navy, and Air Force — coordinated to carry out the strikes on Pakistan to eliminate Jaish-e-Muhammed and Lashkar leadership.