Aurangzeb tomb in Maharashtra witnesses huge rush of visitors after Eid despite row

Despite the ongoing controversy over the tomb of 17th-century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Khuldabad near Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar, the historical spot is witnessing a heavy rush of visitors. While the visitor numbers dropped due to security restrictions when the row erupted, the crowd swelled in the two days after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Until last week, the number of visitors to Aurangzeb's tomb had dropped dramatically due to restrictions imposed by the local police and increased security.

Widespread protests erupted in various parts of Maharashtra over a call to move the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb out of Maharashtra. The 17th-century emperor's tomb is in Aurangabad, now known as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

RSS leader on controversy Meanwhile, on March 31, senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said those who have faith in the Mughal ruler should visit his tomb.

"...Those who have faith in him go there (to his tomb). I don't know who has faith in him or not. In our tradition, we don't worry much about the person after death," ANI quoted Joshi as saying.

He also added that the issue over Aurangzeb's tomb was unnecessary. "He (Aurangzeb) died here and his grave was built. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had set an example by building Afzal Khan's grave. This shows India's generosity and inclusiveness," NDTV quoted Joshi as saying.

What's the row over Aurangzeb's tomb? Following Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi's praise of the Mughal ruler, Aurangzeb's tomb has dominated headlines for weeks.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena MLAs staged a protest outside the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on March 18. A day earlier, violent clashes in Nagpur took place, where unidentified people vandalised shops, set vehicles on fire, and pelted stones in the Hansapuri area.

The Maharashtra Police arrested over 114 people and 13 cases have been registered.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal told ANI, "Action is continuously being taken against those involved in the incident. Thirteen cases have been filed in connection with the incident and more than 114 accused have been detained. In a few instances, they (accused) were from outside and some were from Nagpur."

On March 22, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said 92 people had been arrested in connection with the violence