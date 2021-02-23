OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Aurobindo Pharma acquire 26% stake each in 2 solar power firms
Aurobindo Pharma has notified ScieGen Pharmaceuticals of the recall and is arranging for the return of all available Irbesartan drug. Photo: Mint
Aurobindo Pharma has notified ScieGen Pharmaceuticals of the recall and is arranging for the return of all available Irbesartan drug. Photo: Mint

Aurobindo Pharma acquire 26% stake each in 2 solar power firms

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 07:14 PM IST PTI

Aurobindo Pharma has entered into binding agreements to invest 5.38 crore each in NVNR (Ramannapet I) Power Plant and NVNR (Ramannapet II) Power Plant, aggregating to 10.76 crore

NEW DELHI : Aurobindo Pharma on Tuesday said it has inked a pact to acquire 26% stake each in two Hyderabad-based solar power generating companies.

The drug firm has entered into binding agreements to invest 5.38 crore each in NVNR (Ramannapet I) Power Plant Pvt Ltd and NVNR (Ramannapet II) Power Plant Pvt Ltd, aggregating to 10.76 crore, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
LG Anil Baijal directed officials to ensure the current levels of RT-PCR testing and tracking are sustained

Covid-19: Delhi records 145 new cases, two deaths in last 24 hrs

2 min read . 06:46 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Private sector can support PPP models in diagnostics: Modi

3 min read . 06:45 PM IST
AAP candidates along with party workers celebrate their victory in municipal elections, in Surat,

BJP set to retain power in 6 Gujarat municipal corporations

1 min read . 06:37 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Kushinagar gets nod from DGCA, becomes third international airport in UP

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST

The company has invested in the two firms to avail the benefit of captive consumption of solar power, it added.

"After making the said investments, the company will be holding 26 per cent of the share capital in each of the aforesaid solar power generating companies," Aurobindo Pharma noted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout