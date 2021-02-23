Subscribe
Home >News >India >Aurobindo Pharma acquire 26% stake each in 2 solar power firms
Aurobindo Pharma has notified ScieGen Pharmaceuticals of the recall and is arranging for the return of all available Irbesartan drug. Photo: Mint

Aurobindo Pharma acquire 26% stake each in 2 solar power firms

1 min read . 07:14 PM IST PTI

Aurobindo Pharma has entered into binding agreements to invest 5.38 crore each in NVNR (Ramannapet I) Power Plant and NVNR (Ramannapet II) Power Plant, aggregating to 10.76 crore

NEW DELHI : Aurobindo Pharma on Tuesday said it has inked a pact to acquire 26% stake each in two Hyderabad-based solar power generating companies.

Aurobindo Pharma on Tuesday said it has inked a pact to acquire 26% stake each in two Hyderabad-based solar power generating companies.

The drug firm has entered into binding agreements to invest 5.38 crore each in NVNR (Ramannapet I) Power Plant Pvt Ltd and NVNR (Ramannapet II) Power Plant Pvt Ltd, aggregating to 10.76 crore, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The company has invested in the two firms to avail the benefit of captive consumption of solar power, it added.

"After making the said investments, the company will be holding 26 per cent of the share capital in each of the aforesaid solar power generating companies," Aurobindo Pharma noted.

