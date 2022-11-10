Aurobindo Pharma director, businessman arrested by ED in Delhi liquor case

Aurobindo Pharma director, businessman arrested by ED in Delhi liquor case1 min read . 03:48 PM IST
ED also arrested an executive of spirits giant Pernod Ricard's Benoy Babu, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Ac
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, a director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, said the company in its filing on Thursday.
The ED also arrested an executive of spirits giant Pernod Ricard's Benoy Babu, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Reddy's arrest is not connected with the operations of Aurobindo or its subsidiaries, the company said in a separate filing.
"The Company is in the process of ascertaining further details and will do further disclosures as appropriate," Aurobindo Pharma said.
Shares in Aurobindo, which makes a range of medicines from antibacterials to antidepressants, fell over 7 per cent.
Reddy, a business administration graduate, belongs to the promoter group of the company, which has manufacturing plants in the United States, Brazil and Portugal, according to its website.
The media reports also suggest that Reddy and Babu were arrested in connection with the ED's investigation into the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy of the Delhi government.
The ED had, last month, raided several liquor companies, suppliers and distributors in a money laundering investigation, according to media reports.
