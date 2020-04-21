Aurobindo Pharma’s unit IV gets reprieve; focus shifts to new drug filings

The US FDA’s clean chit to unit IV of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd removes a long-standing overhang. With the unit accounting for about 9-10% of the company’s US revenues, the clearance means that sales from this unit can be ramped up. The US FDA’s change in stance has been a shot in the arm for the stock, which climbed over 18% on Tuesday. From its lows on 23 March, the stock has more than doubled and is now at ₹640 a piece.

The Unit IV plant is associated with several new drug applications in the injectibles segment pending in the US, and is strategic to Aurobindo. The VAI (voluntary action indicated) status now implies that approvals should continue from this plant. A clean bill would also mean that launches could accelerate, aiding its US revenues.

The unit has about 46 abbreviated new drug filings pending in the US, accounting for about 30% of its overall filings. Besides, injectables have a better margin profile in the US, which would add to Aurobindo’s operating leverage. In fact, injectables accounted for about 18% of its US revenues in the last three quarters.

Lately, the company’s US business has been scaling up, with growth largely coming organically, a good sign. Revenues from its US business have shot up about 48% since Q1FY19.

Another positive is that the firm’s net debt is expected to shrink in coming years. The cancellation of the Sandoz deal would further aid cash flows. Also, research expenses are expected to be steadier after the deal. “With the Sandoz deal called off, debt concerns have receded and earnings growth can sustain at high single digits over FY20-22," noted Bhavesh Gandhi, lead analyst, Yes Securities Ltd.

Nevertheless, lower new drug approvals lately have been a worry. The company received approvals for just 20 new drugs in 2019 just about half of the 41 in 2018.

Besides, regulatory issues with the US FDA continues on some of its other plants. Unit VII, another major unit, is still under Official-Action-Indicated status, which will hamper new launches from this site. This unit also accounts for substantial filings in the US. This means that the firm has some more hurdles to tackle. It's little wonder that despite doubling from its 52-week lows, the stock is still about 24% lower compared to its 52-week high last April.

