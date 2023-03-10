Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders spoke about different aspect including strengthening Australia-India defence & security partnership and a shared ambition for an open, stable & prosperous Indo-Pacific. Regarding the meeting, Prime Minister of Australia Office said, they agreed to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Australia and India at the Annual Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi.

“The Prime Ministers also discussed the potential presented by the India-Australia Audiovisual Co-Production Agreement. The Agreement will support skilled jobs, creative exchange, & the development of culturally significant screen projects in both countries"

The leaders announced their intention for the soonest possible conclusion of the ambitious Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), which will build on the landmark trade agreement signed last year, PM of Australia Office said

Australian PM calls on President Murmu

Later the Australian PM called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

#WATCH | Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/VAQH5qPyXt — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

Welcoming Prime Minister Albanese and his delegation, the President said that India and Australia enjoy a very friendly relationship. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries has given a boost to the bilateral engagements. She expressed confidence that his visit would instil greater momentum in India-Australia ties.

The President was happy to note the growing defence cooperation and deepening institutional engagements between India and Australia. She added that both countries should continue their practical cooperation in the emerging areas of critical minerals, new and renewable energy, cyber diplomacy and innovation.

The President said that the Indian community in Australia is known for being hardworking and peace-loving, with entrepreneurial skills. She expressed confidence that the Australian Government would take all necessary steps to provide a safe, secure and positive environment to the Indian community in Australia.