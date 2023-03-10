Aussie PM Albanese meets Modi, promises ‘open and stable’ relationship1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 06:46 PM IST
- Later, Australian PM called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders spoke about different aspect including strengthening Australia-India defence & security partnership and a shared ambition for an open, stable & prosperous Indo-Pacific. Regarding the meeting, Prime Minister of Australia Office said, they agreed to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Australia and India at the Annual Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×