Aussie PM cooks khichdi to celebrate India-Australia trade deal. Check photos

To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat province, including his favourite khichdi, Aussie PM posted
In a bid to celebrate our new trade agreement with India, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison cooked Khichdi, which is apparently Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s favorite dish.
“To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat province, including his favourite khichdi," Morrison posted on his official Instagram handle on Saturday
“Jen, girls and mum all approve," he said, referring to his family. The post, along with a picture, has already garnered over 11k likes and over 800 comments.
On several occasions, PM Modi expressed his love for the humble khichdi, a traditional Indian dish made from rice, lentils, vegetables and dollops of ghee and said that he loves to cook it.
The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement was inked by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in a virtual ceremony earlier this month, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Morrison.
"This is truly a watershed moment for India-Australia relations," Prime Minister Modi had said.
Morrison added that the pact will further deepen Australia's close ties with India.