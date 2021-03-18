The first visit from Austin is “an exploratory visit," said the person cited above. “There is a wide range of issues on the table. The stop in India comes after the US Defence Secretary’s visit to Japan and South Korea. It also follows the first meeting of the leaders of the Quad countries," the person said – ie a virtual meeting of the leaders of the US, India, Australia and Japan who all sought a “free," “open" and “rules based" Indo-Pacific region free from “coercion" on 12 March. The mention of “coercion" can be seen as pointer to China which has been using intimidatory tactics vis a vis all its neighbours including those in the South China Sea – a major commercial waterway in the region. That one of the first major engagements of the Biden administration within two months of taking office was a meeting of the “Quad" countries underlines the importance given to the Indo-Pacific region and the challenges posed by China besides the significance attached to working with partners – a recurring theme with US President Joe Biden.

