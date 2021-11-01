Australian government on Monday added Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to its list of accepted COVID-19 vaccines, expanding the number of people who will be allowed to travel to Australia without quarantine. Apart from Covaxin, it has also recognised China's BBIBP-CorV vaccine, made by Sinopharm.

Acceptance of these two vaccines, along with Coronavac (manufactured by Sinovac, China) and Covishield (manufactured by AstraZeneca, India), would mean more people from India and China would be able to travel to the country.

An official statement said, today, the TGA determined that Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India) and BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China) vaccines would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status. This recognition is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin, and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV.

In recent weeks, the TGA has obtained additional information demonstrating these vaccines provide protection and potentially reduce the likelihood that an incoming traveller would transmit COVID-19 infection to others while in Australia or become acutely unwell due to COVID-19. The supporting information has been provided to the TGA from the vaccine sponsor and/or the World Health Organisation, it added.

This will have significant impacts for the return of international students, and travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia. TGA's updated report on its advice about vaccines not registered in Australia but in use internationally can be found at: COVID-19 vaccines not registered in Australia but in current international use - TGA advice on "recognition", the statement also said.

Australia eases travel restrictions

Meanwhile, for the first time since the pandemic outbreak, Australia eased its international border restrictions on Monday allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely and many families to reunite, sparking emotional embraces at airports.

After more than 18 months of some of the world's strictest coronavirus border policies, millions of Australians are now free to travel without a permit or the need to quarantine on arrival in the country.

While travel is initially limited to Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families, it sets in motion a plan to reopen the country to international tourists and workers, both much needed to reinvigorate a fatigued nation.

