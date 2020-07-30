Australia backs India on military tensions with China

India and China are in the process of disengaging their troops from forward positions along the LAC after a series of diplomatic and military talks. However the process seems to have ground to a halt with both sides looking at further military talks to find a way out of the current impasse. India on Thursday called out Chinese claims that the disengagement process was complete and tensions on the border reduced. Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that disengagement was yet to be completed.