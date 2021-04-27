Australia has suspended all direct passenger flights from India due to the unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken during a meeting of Cabinet’s national security committee.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the suspension would remain in place until at least May 15 due to "clearly present" risks of travel from India, leaving thousands of Australians -including high-profile cricketers -stranded, AFP reported.

Australia will suspend all direct passenger flights from India until May 15, says PM Scott Morrison. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/sev4Ym5rNk — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3 lakh daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days.

Thailand, Netherlands, Iran, Canada, UAE, Hong Kong have restricted entry of travellers from India in view of the coronavirus crisis.

Air India flights to and from the United Kingdom has been cancelled between 24th to 30th April due to the fresh restrictions imposed by the UK.

With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,97,894 with 2,771 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

