Australia beat India by 21 runs in 3rd ODI, clinch series by 2-1

Australia beat India by 21 runs in 3rd ODI, clinch series by 2-14 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 10:29 PM IST
Chasing a stiff target of 270 on a tricky pitch, India were all out for 248 in 49.1 overs as Australia came back in the series after losing the first ODI by five wickets.
The Indian batting unit once again choked under relentless pressure from the Australian spinners as the visitors clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 with a comfortable 21-run victory, here on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×