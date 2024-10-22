The Australian government has launched a new visa pre-application (ballot) process for the Work and Holiday (subclass 462) visa, aimed specifically at high-demand partner countries including India. The new system intends to provide a fair and efficient method for selecting applicants, as demand exceeds the available visa places. Eligible Indian passport holders will have the chance to register and be randomly selected to apply for their first Work and Holiday visa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For young Indian passport holders, the Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462) presents a valuable opportunity to visit Australia for an extended duration while participating in work and short-term study.

Below is an overview of the key aspects of this visa for Indian applicants:

Visa Ballot implementation Starting October 1, 2024, Indian passport holders were eligible to participate in separate visa ballots. This random selection process aims to manage the demand for Work and Holiday visas from countries where demand exceeds the available places.

On September 16, 2024, India officially became the 50th partner country in the Working Holiday Maker visa programme, following agreements under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA).

Visa Features Successful applicants can stay in Australia for up to 12 months, work in any field for short-term employment, study for up to 4 months, and travel freely to and from Australia during the visa period. A maximum of 1,000 visas may be granted annually to Indian citizens aged 18-30.

Pre-Application (Ballot) Process Starting October 1, 2024, Indian passport holders can register for a chance to be randomly selected for a first Work and Holiday visa. A registration fee of AUD 25 applies. Registration is done through ImmiAccount, where applicants must fill out a registration form and pay the fee. Registrations can be submitted from October 1, 2024, and the ballot will remain open until the selection period closes on April 30, 2025.

Visa Conditions It is strongly recommended for applicants to secure health insurance to cover any medical costs incurred while in Australia.

Visa Conditions It is strongly recommended for applicants to secure health insurance to cover any medical costs incurred while in Australia.

Visa holders are required to pay taxes on any income earned during their stay. Employers are required to contribute to the superannuation fund for employees earning above a certain threshold, which visa holders can access upon leaving Australia.

Registration and Selection Applicants can register only once during each ballot. After submission, they will receive a confirmation email, and their registration status will change to ‘received.’

The selection of registrations is automated and random. If selected, applicants will receive a ‘Notification of selection’ email with instructions on how to apply.

If not selected, applicants will not be notified, and the registration fee is non-refundable.