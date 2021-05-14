Australia ending suspension of flights from India

NEW DELHI : Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said the pause on flights from India to Australia will end at midnight on14 May with an aircraft used to bring in covid-19 related assistance to India returning stranded Australians home.

Australia is one among the more than 30 countries that have joined hands to support India as a devastating second wave of the covid-19 pandemic sweeps through the country.

In a Facebook post, Morrison said a flight packed with “medical supplies and equipment to support our good friends in India took off from Sydney earlier today (Friday)".

“This flight was carrying another 1,056 ventilators, 60 oxygen concentrators and other essential supplies. It adds to the more than 1,000 ventilators and 43 oxygen concentrators we sent last week," Morrison said.

He went on to add that at midnight of 14 May, “the temporary pause on flights from India to Australia ends and facilitated commercial flights by the Australian Government will resume as promised, with a strict pre-flight testing regime to keep Australians safe."

There are an estimated 7,000-9,000 Australians, according to news reports, who have been stranded in India as the second wave hit in March-April.

Australians returning home “will have to return both a negative covid-19 test result and a negative rapid antigen test result prior to departure," the Australian prime minister said, and added that since last year when the pandemic struck, the Australian government has facilitated the return of nearly 20,000 Australians, including through 38 government-facilitated flights.

“Australia continues to stand by India as they battle with a growing covid-19 outbreak and humanitarian crisis and will continue to work in partnership with them to meet urgent needs," Morrison added.

Meanwhile, a list compiled by the Indian foreign ministry in New Delhi showed that more than 30 countries had so far sent in consignments of assistance to the country. The list of those providing assistance also includes groups of expatriate Indians and Indian communities in countries such as Thailand and Qatar. This comes as India on Thursday registered 343,000 positive cases of covid-19 with the daily death toll on Thursday clocking 4,000. In all, the country has had more than 24 million cases so far since the pandemic started last year with the total death crossing the 260,000 mark.

“EU solidarity and cooperation continues. Aircraft arrives carrying 223 ventilators, 25,000 vials of remdesivir & other medical equipment from Germany, 30,000 vials of remdesivir from the Netherlands and 5,500 vials of remdesivir from Portugal. Value support of our partners," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a Twitter post.

“Further deepening our strategic partnership. Welcome shipment of over 5.6 million masks / respirators that arrived from Kazakhstan," he said in another post.

India also received vials of remdesivir used in the treatment of critically ill covid-19 patients from the US on Friday.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Japanese embassy in New Delhi said the Japanese government was extending emergency grant aid of approximately $18.5 million to India in response to the current surge of covid-19 cases. This would finance the procurement of 300 oxygen concentrators and 300 ventilators announced on 30 April, the statement said. In addition to this, on 5 May, Japanese foreign minister Motegi Toshimitsu had told his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar that Japan was ready to provide additional grant assistance of up to $50 million for additional 500 ventilators and 500 oxygen concentrators. Both the consignments would be transported to India by the United Nations Office for Project Services, the statement added.

