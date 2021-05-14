Australia ending suspension of flights from India

Meanwhile, a list compiled by the Indian foreign ministry in New Delhi showed that more than 30 countries had so far sent in consignments of assistance to the country. The list of those providing assistance also includes groups of expatriate Indians and Indian communities in countries such as Thailand and Qatar. This comes as India on Thursday registered 343,000 positive cases of covid-19 with the daily death toll on Thursday clocking 4,000. In all, the country has had more than 24 million cases so far since the pandemic started last year with the total death crossing the 260,000 mark.