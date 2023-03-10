Australia, India agree on strengthening defence partnerships. Key takeaways here1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 02:30 PM IST
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian PM Albanese held bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The Australian Prime Minister is currently on an official visit to India from 8-11 March.
Australia has agreed to strengthen its defence partnerships with India, along with agreeing on the early completion of an economic cooperation agreement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a press conference in New Delhi on 10 March.
