Australia has agreed to strengthen its defence partnerships with India, along with agreeing on the early completion of an economic cooperation agreement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a press conference in New Delhi on 10 March.

“PM Modi and I agreed on early conclusion of India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Albanese held bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The Australian Prime Minister is currently on an official visit to India from 8-11 March.

Today, MoUs were signed in sports and audio-visual co-production agreement and terms of reference for Solar Taskforce exchanged between India and Australia.

While addressing a joint press briefing, PM Modi said he discussed maritime security in the Indo-Pacific and ways to enhance mutual security with his Australian counterpart. "In the field of defence, we have made remarkable agreements in the last few years, including logistics support for each other's militaries," Modi said.

He also added that both sides are working on a comprehensive economic agreement.

PM Modi said security cooperation is an important pillar in Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Australia.

The prime minister also raised issue of recent attacks on temples in Australia. The matter came up for discussion during their wide-ranging dialogue that was aimed at expanding overall ties. He said, “it is a matter of regret that reports of attacks on temples have been coming regularly from Australia over the past few weeks and that it is natural that such news worries everyone in India." "I conveyed these feelings and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese and he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is of special priority for him," PM Modi said in presence of the Australian prime minister. "Our teams will be in regular contact on this matter, and will cooperate as much as possible," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi with his Australian counterpart commemorated 75 years of India and Australia’s diplomatic relations through cricket at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. PM Modi hailed cricket and said that the game is a “common passion" in India and Australia.

Upon arriving, PM Modi and his Albanese were welcomed by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah.

(With inputs from agencies)