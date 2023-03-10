Australia, India agree on strengthening defence partnerships. Key takeaways here

The prime minister also raised issue of recent attacks on temples in Australia. The matter came up for discussion during their wide-ranging dialogue that was aimed at expanding overall ties. He said, “it is a matter of regret that reports of attacks on temples have been coming regularly from Australia over the past few weeks and that it is natural that such news worries everyone in India." "I conveyed these feelings and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese and he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is of special priority for him," PM Modi said in presence of the Australian prime minister. "Our teams will be in regular contact on this matter, and will cooperate as much as possible," he added.