Australia PM Albanese calls on President Murmu

08:24 PM IST
The President was happy to note the growing defence cooperation and deepening institutional engagements between India and Australia
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday.
Welcoming Prime Minister Albanese and his delegation, the President said that India and Australia enjoy a very friendly relationship.
“The comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has given a boost to the bilateral engagements. I am confident that this visit would instill greater momentum in India-Australia ties," she added.
The President was happy to note the growing defence cooperation and deepening institutional engagements between India and Australia.
She said that both countries should continue their practical cooperation in the emerging areas of critical minerals, new and renewable energy, cyber diplomacy and innovation.
President Murmu added that the Indian community in Australia is known for being hardworking and peace-loving, with entrepreneurial skills. She expressed confidence that the Australian Government will take all necessary steps to provide a safe, secure and positive environment to the Indian community in Australia.
Australian PM Albanese is in India for India-Australia Summit from 8-11 March. It is PM Albanese’s first bilateral visit to India since the Labour Party government was sworn in May 2022. The visit to India aims to further strengthen India-Australia bilateral relations.
Australia and India established diplomatic relations in the pre-Independence period, when the Consulate General of India was first opened as a Trade Office in Sydney in 1941. India’s first High Commissioner to Australia arrived in Canberra in 1945. In March 1944, Lieutenant-General Iven Mackay was appointed Australia’s first High Commissioner to India.
Australia has placed India at the forefront of its international partnerships.
