Australia PM calls India trade pact a ‘transformative’ deal

Also, over 85% of Australian goods exports by value to India are now tariff free, rising to 90% in six years, and high tariffs have been reduced on some additional products. In addition, 96% of imports from India are now tariff free, rising to 100% in four years. Under the pact, Australia is offering zero-duty access to India for about 96.4% of exports (by value) from day one. This covers many products that currently attract 4-5% customs duty in Australia.