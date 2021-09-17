Australia to ally with US,UK to strengthen security in Indo-Pacific region

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell said China's massive military modernisation programme was posing challenges to the strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific and the intensification of great power competition in the region. These had prompted the Scott Morrison government to join hands with the US and the UK to launch the ambitious AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) security partnership. The partnership was collectively unveiled by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British PM Boris Johnson on Thursday. Under AUKUS, the US and the UK will support Australia’s Royal Navy in building nuclear-powered submarines by transferring technology.

