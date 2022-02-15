End in sight for Indian IT's Australian woes?

In a 2018 ruling against Tech Mahindra, the Federal Court of Australia ruled that payments received by an Indian company from its clients in Australia will be taxed in Australia. The court has treated such payments as royalty, which can be taxed, even though such proceeds cannot be taxed under local Australian laws. The services provided by Tech Mahindra were partly performed by employees located in Australia and partly by its staff in India. The dispute pertained to the services provided by Tech Mahindra’s employees in India.