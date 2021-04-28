OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Australian cricketer donates bitcoin for India's fight against covid

Inspired by his countryman Pat Cummins' gesture, former Australian pacer Brett Lee on Tuesday decided to donate one bitcoin (approximately 40 lakh) to help India in its fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Cummins on Monday won lots of hearts when he announced a USD 50,000 donation towards the PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies in India's hospitals ravaged by a deadly second wave of the pandemic.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic. I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I'd like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India," Lee said in a statement which he posted on Twitter.

"India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart."

On Tuesday evening, one bitcoin was trading at over 40 lakh.

Bitcoin is not considered legal tender in India but that has not stopped Lee, one of the fastest bowlers to have played the game, from lending a helping hand.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Premium Premium

PM Modi's aunt dies during Covid-19 treatment

1 min read . 06:20 AM IST
(FILES) Anthony Fauci..Premium Premium

Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of Covid-19: US' top pandemic expert

2 min read . 06:13 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden.Premium Premium

Biden says he intends to aid India with vaccines but gives no timeline

1 min read . 06:06 AM IST
Harsh Vardhan, India's health minister, left, inspects the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre set up at Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. India is now the global coronavirus hotspot, setting records for the world's highest number of daily cases. Photographer T. Narayan/BloombergPremium Premium

India better prepared this year to beat Covid compared to 2020: Harsh Vardhan

1 min read . 05:58 AM IST

Like Cummins, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Lee is also in India as part of the IPL commentary panel.

"Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need. I'd also want to thank all the frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times.

"I request people to please take care, stay at home, wash your hands and head out only if absolutely necessary, wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Well done Pat Cummins for the initiative yesterday," Lee said.

The 44-year-old represented Australia in 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is during an immensely successful international career.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout