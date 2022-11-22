Australian parliament okays interim trade pact with India

A major area of interest is Australian wines. As part of the deal, Australia will allow duty-free imports of Indian wine. In return, India will cut the duty on Australian wines from 150% to 100% for bottles priced at $5, down to 50% in 10 years. The duty on bottles priced at $15 or more will be cut from 150% to 75% and then 25% in 10 years.

