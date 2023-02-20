Australian PM Anthony Albanese maiden India visit in March, likely to attend cricket match with PM Modi
This will be Albanese's first visit to India since assuming the prime minister's post in May 2021.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is planning to visit India in early March to enhance bilateral engagement in a range of areas, including trade, investment, and critical minerals. According to sources, his visit is expected to commence around March 8, and he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Ahmedabad to witness the fourth cricket Test match between India and Australia, scheduled from March 9-13.
