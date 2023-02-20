Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is planning to visit India in early March to enhance bilateral engagement in a range of areas, including trade, investment, and critical minerals. According to sources, his visit is expected to commence around March 8, and he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Ahmedabad to witness the fourth cricket Test match between India and Australia, scheduled from March 9-13.

This will be Albanese's first visit to India since assuming the prime minister's post in May 2021. Last week, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited Australia to prepare for Albanese's visit to India.

Though there is no official confirmation of the visit yet, Albanese mentioned it in a tweet after meeting Jaishankar on Saturday, stating that they discussed the strategic partnership, economic opportunities, and people-to-people ties that enrich both nations.

It was wonderful to meet with @DrSJaishankar this morning ahead of my trip to India next month.



The people familiar with the matter said that the visit is expected to focus on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in the context of China's increasing military activity in the area. Furthermore, enhancing trade, investment, and critical minerals is anticipated to be at the forefront of the talks between the two prime ministers.

India-Australia relations have been on an upward trajectory in recent years, with the implementation of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) in December 2021, which is expected to promote a significant increase in bilateral trade. Defense and security relations between the two countries have also intensified in recent years, with the signing of a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support.

In June 2020, India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support. The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) allows the militaries of the two countries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, besides facilitating scaling up of overall defence cooperation.

Later this year, Australia is expected to host the Malabar naval exercise involving the navies of India, Australia, Japan, and the United States. This naval exercise is anticipated to deepen defense ties and collaboration between the four countries.

(With inputs from agencies)