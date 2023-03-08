Australian PM Anthony Albanese's 4-day India visit begins today; Here's what's on agenda2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 08:20 AM IST
- India-Australia diplomacy: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will arrive in the evening today
- Albanese and PM Narendra Modi will also witness test match at Motera stadium
The first official visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will begin in India today (8 March). Albanese is in India for India-Australia Summit which will be concluded on 11 March.
