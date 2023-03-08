The first official visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will begin in India today (8 March). Albanese is in India for India-Australia Summit which will be concluded on 11 March.

It is PM Albanese's first bilateral visit to India since the Labour Party government was sworn in May 2022. The visit to India aims to further strengthen India-Australia bilateral relations.

Australian PM Albanese visit in India: Full schedule

Australian PM Albanese will arrive at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad at 4:10 pm (IST).

He will then visit the Sabarmati Ashram. At 5:20, he will visit the Raj Bhavan to participate in the Holi event.

On 9 March (Thursday), the Australian prime minister will leave for Mumbai.

On March 10, he will take part in the Ceremonial Reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi which will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rajghat. On the same day, Albanese will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He will also be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi and President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

PM Modi and his Australian counterpart will also watch the first day of the fourth Test between Australia and India of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophi at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera tomorrow (9 March).

India-Australia relations:

During the visit of the Australian PM, India is likely to announce significant investments in the rare earth sector in Australia. KABIL (Khanij Bidesh India Limited) is set to make a significant investment in the rare earth sector in Australia, a move welcomed by the Australian government and the Indian government, particularly by the business community.

India and Australia are keen to cooperate in the field of clean energy and have taken several initiatives on the matter. India and Australia have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) on New and Renewable Energy in February 2022 which provides for cooperation towards bringing down the cost of renewable energy (RE) technologies, especially ultralow-cost solar and clean hydrogen.

Australia supports India's candidature in an expanded UN Security Council. Both India and Australia are members of the Commonwealth, IORA, ASEAN Regional Forum, International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and have participated in the East Asia Summits.

India is one of the top sources of skilled immigrants to Australia. The Indian community in Australia continues to grow in size and importance. As per the 2021 Census, around 9,76,000 people in Australia trace their ancestry to Indian origin, making them the second largest group of overseas-born residents in Australia.

Australia is the 17th largest trading partner of India and India is Australia's 9th largest trading partner.