Australian PM dials Narendra Modi, discusses COVID-19, Facebook media ban

After talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the two countries can work together on common challenges like Covid 19, the circular economy, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific as comprehensive strategic partners.

The two prime ministers talked ahead of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad, which is participated by the foreign ministers of the group - India, Australia, Japan and the US.

On Friday the Australian Prime Minister took to Twitter to say: Great to talk to my good friend PM Narendra Modi again. As Comprehensive Strategic Partners, we can work together on common challenges include Covid-19, the circular economy, oceans and an open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. We also discussed the progress of our media platform bill.

This comes a day after Modi said on Twitter: Spoke with my good friend PM Scott Morrison today. Reiterated our commitment to consolidating our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also discussed regional issues of common interest. Look forward to working together for peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific

Meanwhile addressing the valedictory function of the India-Australia Circular Economy Hackathon, earlier today Modi said: The strong India-Australia partnership will play an important role in shaping the post-COVID world. He expressed confidence that the two countries would take the lead in providing circular economy solutions.

Modi also reiterated consumption-oriented economic models have put a great strain on the planet.

"We must never forget that we are not the owners of all that Mother Earth has to offer, but merely its trustees for all the future generations to come," he said.

Stressing that it is not enough to make production processes more efficient and less polluting, Modi said no matter how fast or slow one drives, if the direction is wrong, then one is bound to reach the wrong destination.

"And so, we must set the right direction," he added.

The prime minister called for looking at consumption patterns, and how their ecological impact can be reduced.

Noting that this is where the concept of a circular economy comes in, Modi said the concept can be a key step in solving many of our challenges.

Recycling and reusing things, eliminating waste, and improving resource efficiency must become part of our lifestyles, the prime minister asserted.

(With inputs from agencies)

