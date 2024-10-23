Australian shares rise on commodity boost; QBE Insurance falls on regulatory woes

AUSTRALIA-STOCKS/MIDDAY:Australian shares rise on commodity boost; QBE Insurance falls on regulatory woes

Reuters
Updated23 Oct 2024, 05:37 AM IST
Australian shares rise on commodity boost; QBE Insurance falls on regulatory woes
Australian shares rise on commodity boost; QBE Insurance falls on regulatory woes

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday, buoyed by commodity stocks, while QBE Insurance fell after the country's corporate watchdog said it was taking the insurer to court over misleading pricing discounts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% to 8,227.9, as of 2333 GMT, rebounding from a more than 1.5% fall on Tuesday.

The ASX 200 benefited from a rise in commodity prices, with aluminium rising on record high raw material prices, while gold touched another peak on safe-haven demand.

Oil prices also rose 2% overnight, as traders downplayed hopes of a Middle East ceasefire and focused on signs of improving demand from China.

Mining stocks jumped 0.9%, with shares of top miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto rising 1.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

Gold stocks climbed as much as 0.5% to hit their highest level since late July 2020. Gold miner Northern Star Resources was largely flat but was hovering around a record high.

Energy stocks inched up 0.3%. Woodside Energy and Santos rose 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

Heavyweight rate-sensitive financial stocks fell 0.3% as U.S. treasury yields rose amid uncertainty over U.S. election, while the interest-rate cut outlook in the country also weighed on the sub-index.

Three of the 'big four' banks retreated between 0.3% and 0.4%, while ANZ Group rose 0.2%.

QBE Insurance retreated 0.9%, after Australia's corporate regulator said it is taking the insurance firm to court, alleging that the company misled customers around the value of discounts offered on certain general insurance products.

Technology stocks fell 0.5%. Wisetech Global , however, climbed 0.6%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index retreated 0.3% to 12,780.41.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 05:37 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAustralian shares rise on commodity boost; QBE Insurance falls on regulatory woes

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    173.90
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.05 (-5.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.35
    03:52 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.45
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.50
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.6 (-3.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,740.25
    03:42 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -294.95 (-9.72%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    468.75
    03:50 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.4 (-8.47%)

    HFCL share price

    115.60
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-7.48%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.05
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.95 (-7.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,532.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    85.75 (3.5%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    594.30
    03:48 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    16.1 (2.78%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.45
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    11.9 (2.37%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,483.15
    03:47 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    91.4 (2.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.000.00
      Chennai
      79,671.000.00
      Delhi
      79,823.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.