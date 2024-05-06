Australia tightened student visa rules in March this year as migration hit a record high — severely affecting Indian students. The move has since spurred claims of targeted application denials and growing concerns about strained bilateral ties with New Delhi. Reports indicate that visas granted to Indian students fell by 48% between December 2022 and December 2023 as Australia looks to halve net migration by 2025

The Anthony Albanese-led government has introduced several reforms in recent months in a bid to curtail back-door entry for work and permanent residency. Visa reforms include tougher eligibility criterion, stronger English-language tests and additional rules for education agents bringing overseas students to the country.

Data shared by the Indian High Commission in Canberra last year indicates that 1.22 lakh students from the country studied in Australia between January and September 2023. A Guardian report citing official numbers also notes that one in five students have had their visas rejected this year (till March) while many others suffer extensive waiting periods. The rejection proportion has reached a record high with Nepalese visas falling 53% and Pakistani visas falling 55% over the same period.

The crackdown has also prompted some Australian universities to update their policies — going as far as to impose a blanket ban on Indian students. According to the Guardian report, a “significant number" of students have been forced to defer or withdraw their applications amid processing delays. Others have been suspended to fulfil additional requirements.

Central Queensland University reportedly wrote to education agents and confirmed that it would no longer offer English language programs to students from India or Nepal, or enrolments to applicants over 25 or married — except for research placements.

Restrictive measures are also being adopted in the hopes of boosting university risk ratings. According to the publication, only visas for low-risk universities on level 1 have progressed quickly in recent months. The ratings are used to assess the probability of an educational institution recruiting non-genuine students (those who arrive primarily to work and not study). The list was updated earlier in May with nine universities downgraded to a level 2 and two downgraded to a level 3.

