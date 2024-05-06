Australian visa crackdown hits Indian students, some universities impose 'blanket bans'
Australia tightened student visa rules to curb migration, leading to a 48% drop in visas granted to Indian students. Concerns over strained ties with India have risen due to targeted visa denials. Tougher eligibility criteria and English-language tests are part of the reforms.
Australia tightened student visa rules in March this year as migration hit a record high — severely affecting Indian students. The move has since spurred claims of targeted application denials and growing concerns about strained bilateral ties with New Delhi. Reports indicate that visas granted to Indian students fell by 48% between December 2022 and December 2023 as Australia looks to halve net migration by 2025