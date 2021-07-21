The Australian city of Brisbane has been selected to host the 2032 summer Olympics , said the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday.

"The International Olympic Committee has the honour to announce that the Games of the 35th Olympiad are awarded to Brisbane, Australia," IOC president Thomas Bach said.

The decision was greeted by cheers from the Brisbane delegates at the IOC session, reported news agency AFP. In Brisbane, where a crowd had gathered, fireworks set out after the announcement was telecast on a big screen.

With this, Australia has become the second country after the United States to host the Olympic Games in three different cities. Prior to this, Melbourne had staged Olympics in 1956 and Sydney had in 2000.

Several cities and countries had expressed interest in hosting the 2032 Games, including Indonesia, Hungary's capital Budapest, China, Qatar's Doha and Germany’s Ruhr valley region.

However, Brisbane had been the preferred host, chosen in February, and had earned the nod of IOC's 15-strong executive board in June.

The city's bid had earned repeated praise from the IOC for its high percentage of existing venues, support from all levels of government and the private sector, experience in organising major events and its favourable weather, among other things.

A commitment in April from the Australian government to split the infrastructure costs 50-50 with the local government allowed Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to forward the necessary financial guarantees to the IOC.

The state of Queensland hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Awarding the Games to Australia was also a nod to senior IOC member John Coates, a current IOC vice president, and one of the closest allies to IOC president Thomas Bach.

Coates, who reaches an IOC age limit of 74 in 2024 and will be forced to leave the organisation, had unsuccessfully attempted to land the 1992 Games for Brisbane that eventually were awarded to Barcelona.

The IOC overhauled its bidding rules in 2019 to reduce costs and make the process easier for cities. There are no official candidate cities campaigning ahead of the vote as has been the case in the past.

Instead, the IOC picks a preferred host after talks with all interested cities and then puts that city to a vote at its session.

Tokyo is hosting the postponed 2020 Olympics this week and Paris will stage the 2024 Games. Los Angeles has been awarded the 2028 summer Olympics.

