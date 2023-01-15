After two avalanches on Saturday, the authorities of Jammu and Kashmiri have issued warning of avalanche with a low level of danger in 11 districts till Monday. The State Disaster Management Authority issued a warning regarding avalanches likely above 2,000 meters over Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramula, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, and Reasi in the next 24 hours.

The disaster management authority has advised people to not venture near avalanche-prone areas.

Several avalanches have hit the Union Territory in the past few days. On Saturday, two avalanches hit the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal, while one occurred at Gurez in Bandipora. No loss of life was reported on Saturday but two people were killed on Thursday when an avalanche hit the Sarbal area of Sonamarg.

Two workers of the construction company, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) were killed after the avalanche hit the site of the construction company. The company was working on the construction of the Zojila Tunnel.

The authorities have evacuated the workers from the site and moved them to safer places.

“All MEIL workers have been shifted to a safer place from Sarbal and all are safe," the officials said. The district administration along with police, SDRF, and the Army personnel are managing the local people's safety as more avalanches are expected to hit the same site.

On 14 January, in a similar advisory, the state disaster management authority warned of avalanches in other areas. "Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 meters of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 meters over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours," SDMA officials said in an official statement.

