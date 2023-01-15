Authorities warn of avalanches in 11 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Read here1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 05:04 PM IST
- The disaster management authority has advised people to not venture near avalanche-prone areas
After two avalanches on Saturday, the authorities of Jammu and Kashmiri have issued warning of avalanche with a low level of danger in 11 districts till Monday. The State Disaster Management Authority issued a warning regarding avalanches likely above 2,000 meters over Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramula, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, and Reasi in the next 24 hours.