Authorities warn of avalanches in 11 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Read here

On 14 January, in a similar advisory, the state disaster management authority warned of avalanches in other areas. "Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 meters of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 meters over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours," SDMA officials said in an official statement.