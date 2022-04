With the incessant rise in fuel prices and CNG gas, the auto-rickshaw and taxi union in Chandigarh has called for a strike on April 12, Tuesday.

The "Cab Auto Sanyukt Morcha (CASM)" will be holding "Chakka jam" in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula on April 12. Emergency services have been exempted from the scope of the strike.

According to the Cab Auto Sanyukt Morcha, the price of CNG has surged from ₹45 to ₹82 in the tri-cit therefore, they have demanded to lower the fuel prices.

In the union territory Chandigarh, petrol rates stand at ₹104.74 per litre and diesel at ₹90.83.

Since March 22, fuel prices have seen a jump of ₹10 a litre after 14 revisions.

On Friday, thousands of cab drivers and auto drivers also staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and demanded the revision of fuel and CNG prices. They have now threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if their demands were not met.

Delhi's public transport, including cabs, autos, taxis and buses, is majorly CNG driven.

CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs ₹69.11 per kg, the price has risen by ₹13.1 per kg in a month.

